JACK Tottem steered the Great Britain women's 8 to a brilliant gold at the third World Cup regatta on the Rotsee 'Lake of the Gods' in Lucerne, Switzerland, on Sunday.
The Old Monmothian Oxford Boat Race winner and 2025 world bronze medal steersman called them out fast to lead by a canvas at 500m from Australia, who had beaten GB in Seville in May.
And the lead was 3/4L at half-way with the Netherlands in third just feet down on the Aussies.
The Wye cox kept his crew edging out to go through 1500m with clear water, and despite a late surge from the Australians, GB had enough of an advantage to come home 1/3L up in six minutes 08.54 seconds, with the USA catching the Dutch for bronze just over a length back.
They will heading back home for the world's most prestigious open rowing event this week, the six-day 187-year-old Henley Royal Regatta, where crews go head-to-head on a 2,112m upstream Thames course lined by timber booms.
GB’s crews will be joined by other world rowing stars, including Olympic singles champion Olli Zeidler from Germany, bidding to win a fifth Diamond Sculls.
The Italian team are also coming in depth and will test GB's resolve in world rowing's oldest regatta prize, the Grand Challenge Cup for international 8s.
Old Monmothian World U23 gold medallist Robbie Prosser from Crickhowell will also be going for glory, racing for the world’s oldest club Leander in the Visitors Cup fours event.
His crew warmed up taking second out of 49 boats at the prestigious Marlow Regatta on the Dorney Olympic lake, finishing just half a second behind Oxford University’s Blues in the eight-boat A final.
Robbie is still looking for a first ever Henley medal red box, and his 12-boat event includes top international opposition from Germany, the USA, Austria, and the Netherlands as well as top British rivals.
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