THE high-flying Reds cruised to a 4-0 win against Abergavenny Town at Stebonheath Park on Friday night, all the goals coming in the first half
Strikes from Barbadian international Curtis Hutson, Joe Hunt, Kurtis Rees and Danny Williams comfortably secured all three points for the second-placed hosts.
Llanelli got themselves in front just after the 15-minute mark, when a great ball into the box found an unmarked Curtis Hutson at the back post who was able to finish across goal.
An audacious Reds volley then hit the post before being flagged for offside.
But it was 2-0 on 25 minutes when Thomas Hillman found Hutson who was able to play in Joe Hunt one-on-one with keeper Josh Winstone, rounding the Aber No 1 to slot into an open net.
Just before half-time it became 3-0, when a cross into the box found Sean Cronin who fed Williams whose shot was blocked.
Pinball followed before Kurtis Rees fired home to give Aber a mountain to climb.
And worse followed just two minutes later, as Danny Williams arrived with power to meet a cross, his header flying past the keeper for 4-0.
Aber were facing a mountain, but to their credit they kept the Reds scoreless in the second half.
An early Reds header flashed wide, and it was another 20 minutes before the next chance arrived, a cross from Rees just missing the foot of Matthew Delaney who would have had an open goal.
Levi Morgan had a chance to make it five shortly after coming on, a pass from Hutson giving him a one-on-one effort with his strike saved well by Winstone.
Zak Mitchell was named Aber player of the match for the3 second game running.
While the seniors struggled, Aber Town’s Youth had reasons to be cheerful, winning 5-1 away to Treowen Stars in the FAW South East Youth League on Sunday.
Abergavenny Town 1sts travel to Tonypandy to face mid-table Clydach and Cambrian Vale this Saturday (February 17), kick-off 2.30pm, while the 2nds host Caldicot Town 2nds the same afternoon.
* Blaenavon Blues in their away yellow kit fought out a 1-1 mid-table ardal south east draw at Tredegar Town on Saturday, Matt Burns with the leveller 15 minutes from time after the host wnet in front just before the break.
Their 2nds hit a magnificent seven in the FAW South Reserves Cup at home to Trethomas Bluebirds 2nds, Bailey Perry blasting a hat-trick backed by goals for Jake Green, Oli South, Brandon Williams and Sam Bull as the visitors bagged two consolations.
But Clydach Wasps missed out 4-3 at home to New Inn in a Gwent Senior Cup quarter-final cracker, George Hughes, Josh Baynton and Mike Ling scoring for the hosts.
Crickhowell 2nds leapfrogged visitors Fairfied with the same scoreline though, to go third in Gwent Central 1.
Blaenavon Blues 3rds won 2-0 away to Usk 2nds to go second in GC2, while leaders Cwmffrwdoer Sports 2nds showed no mercy at home to Forgeside 2nds, tanking them 10-0.
Brynmawr United host Argoed Reform on Friday night (February 16)
Other fixtures this Saturday (February 17) include – Hay St Marys v Goytre, Goytre 2nds v Morriston Town 2nds, Pentwynmawr Athletic v Nantyglo, Cwmcarn Athletic v Crickhowell, Thornwell R&W v Usk Town, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Mardy 2nds, Forgeside 2nds v Fairfield Utd Dev, Crickhowell 2nds v Panteg 2nds, Usk Town 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 3rds, Abertillery Bluebirds Dev v Nantyglo 2nds.