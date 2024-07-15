IT was an excellent day for local crews on the Nicky Grist Stages, with many taking home silverware after a superb event organised by Quinton Motor Club, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
No less than 125 crews lined up in picturesque Builth Wells for the 44 miles of competition over eight tests.
Some of the British Rally Championship front runners took advantage of some gravel mileage in the stages – named after the Abergavenny former world champion co-driver – with Chris Ingram, Merion Evans, Keith Cronin, Kyle White and Alan Carmichael adding to the quality.
Irishman Alan Carmichael and Abergavenny's Dale Bowen in the Hire Co Hyundai i20 R5 were holding a top-six place going into Crychan on the opening loop before a trip into the scenery cost over a minute and dropped them down to finish 11th overall.
The Forest of Dean’s Bob Morgan and Adrian Williams returning after their recent accident with the Winner Garage Skoda Fabia R5 hovered around the top ten for most of the day before finishing 12th.
Ben Friend and regular Monmouth co-driver Cliffy Simmons in the Allglass Anglia Escort RS1800 took the top two-wheel drive and Historic honours in 15th overall after a titanic battle with Joe Price and Robert Gough in similar cars.
Battle commenced from the off with Price holding an 11-second lead over Gough with Friend two seconds further back at halfway.
But the afternoon belonged to Friend and Simmons as they overhauled the duo to win by 1.6secs from Price with Gough another 3.4secs back.
"That was some fight today," said Cliffy. "This afternoon we really took it to them and we've managed to nick the win, but credit to Joe and Robert, and I'm sure the spectators enjoyed it."
Shropshire's Price said: "Congratulations to Ben and Cliffy, the three of us never let up. That's how rallying should be, fighting for every second."
BTRDA Bronze Star champions Nigel and Karen Jenkins from Coleford bounced back with another category win, putting them back in contention to retain their title.
The NJ Autos & MRF Tyres Vauxhall Nova never missed a beat with its new engine and opened up a comfortable 19-second lead by halfway, and consolidated that to finish 32nd overall and first in class in 1400.
Jonathan Brace together with Abergavenny co-driver Paul Spooner had another good run to 36th and second in class in the immaculate Braces Bread Escort RS1600.
Another crew to take home silverware was the Dave Jenkins Motorsport-built Escort RS1800 of Newent's Geoff Phelps with Coleford's Colin Jenkins calling the notes, taking the top step in class B11 by just eight seconds and 39th overall from Wyn Hughes for an overdue and well deserved triumph.
Ed James and Ross Motor Club's Kevin Lane’s first-time partnership were another crew in the silverware.
Despite the beautiful Nissan Micra Kit Car being down on power awaiting a new engine, they had a trouble free day to take 46th and third 1400.
Just behind were Bream's Luke Watts reunited with Ross MC's Matt Rogers in the Cakes by Sarah-backed MG ZR in only his second event in the new car.
Again it was about learning the new mount and they had a good run to 50th and fifth 1400, although it wasn't without drama as he finished up in a ditch at the arrival control of stage 4 after driving around a car waiting to book in, and had to be retrieved before starting.
"I must be the first to land in a ditch at an arrival control. Big thanks to the marshal with the Land Cruiser who pulled me out.
"I even set third fastest 1400 time once we started, but not my finest hour," laughed Luke.
Herefordshire's Ian Evans and Julia Perry in the new RS1800 lost minutes in a ditch in Halfway Forest before a stage maximum on the final test dropped them to 76th.
Forest of Dean MC's Charles Hopkinson and Alan Jones made a rare outing in his beautiful Dave Jenkins Motorsport Escort RS1800 and had a good run to 61st and 12th in class, while Jeremy and Alex Harris in the Kilcot Garage Escort Mexico netted 64th and third in class B11.
The awesome sounding TR7 V8 of Head's of the Valleys AC's Graham Thatcher and Tim Samuel took 80th and 16th in class.
And FoD AC's Dave Troughton with Natalie Heath back co-driving in the Hyundai i20 took RF 1.4 first in class despite overheating issues.
But Stage 3 saw the end for Coleford's James Dunkley and Jack Morris in the Dunkley Auto Services Vauxhall Corsa.
After a superb day's rallying it was the Castrol & MEM Toyota Yaris Rally 2 of Chris Ingram and Alex Kihurani who took a debut victory in his first drive in the car and the first UK win for the Toyota, MEM & Castrol brand, with team mate Meirion Evans taking third, making it an excellent day for the West Wales Motorsport team.