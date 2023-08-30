Two of the event’s stage sponsors will also be there – Geoff Phelps will have Colin Jenkins alongside in the Hartpury Farms Escort RS1800 (pictured, photo Paul Mitchell Photography), while Roger Matthews and Tom Marrott go in the RJ Matthews Transport 2.5 Escort, and look out for the quick Mini of Ryan Taylor, the awesome TR7 V8 of David Kynaston and event sponsor Tim Hill with the veteran co driver Paul Spooner alongside in the Hills Ford Fiesta R3 .