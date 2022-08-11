Pennies field four teams for 2022/23
Widely considered a golden season for Abergavenny Women FC, 2021/22 already appears to be a stepping stone on a continual journey of growth, writes Andrew Kennedy.
The practice of blossoming youth supporting the first XI has already been a feature of three pre-season Senior games, the ambition of home nurtured talent from the youngest Pennies’ squad appearing with the Senior team realised in the shape of Mia Sherrard, Bella Wilce and Renée Hurn who were all in the AWFC squad when the SWWGL U16 league trophy was lifted as the final act of the 2021/22 season.
Taken immediately after the close season break, the accompanying photo is the first Senior team squad view of the new season and records Mia (back row, far left) and Bella (kneeling, far right), along with some of the core senior squad, and new signings Beth Owen (goalkeeper), Scarlett Teague (defender), Isabelle Kaler (striker), and Katie Williams (defender), plus four players key within last year’s Under 19 squad.
The latest signing in view is Isabelle Kaler (back row, far right), previously with Merthyr Town, who said of joining the Pennies: ‘‘Really excited for the new season with Abergavenny. Looking forward to new challenges ahead and the success that is going to come with it.’
Team boss Craig Morgan-Hill added: ‘‘Izzy is a player who will offer us something different to what we have been used to the past few seasons. She is tall and strong and strikes with great power. I’m glad she has agreed to join us and I’m very much looking forward to seeing her in action this season.’
Last season the youngest Abergavenny WFC team was in the Under 16 age group and was made up of players in school years 10 and 11, and going ahead this age-band is satisfied once again for the new season, although of course the year 11s from last season have to ‘move up’ into adult football.
The year 10 players from last year are generally to stay in U16 football (with some new signings) for this season’s U16 Pennies, while the big news is the Pennies – who successfully created an Under 19 team just one year ago – now have two optional steps between Under 16 and the First XI squad in Adran Premier (Tier 1 of Welsh football).
U16 – Women’s Development – U19 – Senior. Not all the youth players will pass through both intermediate squads, with some of the year 11s from last year starting with the established U19s squad (FAW Genero Adran South Division 1), while others will primarily feature in a new team in a SWWGL Women Development league, along with some players that have joined AWFC in the close season; some clubs do not offer football beyond U16, so players find new homes, with the Pennies attractive to many.
Last season, three steps existed – see YouTube ‘Abergavenny Women FC and the Pennies’ Pathway’ - but the four stages now available will make the transition ever more seamless.
At the heart of this youth evolution are Stuart Sherrard and, more recently, Andy Jones, who is already making a big impression:
‘‘Since coming onboard this summer to work with the youth set up at Abergavenny, I have been very pleased with how things have started thus far.
‘‘I am looking to help develop the players we have from both the under 19’s and under 16’s squads into players who will be suitable for selection in Craig Morgan-Hill’s first team squad. I am looking to work with the staff onboard, which include Stuart Summers, Steve Jarret, Tim Grosvenor and goalkeeper coach Ethan Lowe.
‘‘My vision for the youth set up will be ideally on the same key points as to my role when I was technical director of the FAW Trust Development Centre in West Wales, which is looking to develop players to maximise their potential and help the player develop both on and off the pitch.’’
Andy Jones – UEFA B Licence, BA Sport Management, MSc Advanced Performance Football Coaching – is one of two significant coaching additions, the other being Josh Anderson as Assistant Manager to Craig Morgan-Hill. Of the new appointment, Craig said:
‘It’s fantastic to have Josh on board. He has great experience in the Women’s game and has already shown this in training, and the girls have really taken to his methods.
‘‘When we knew of his availability we jumped at the chance to bring him in. He has come highly recommended and for myself is a massive coup. I’m looking forward to our partnership and pushing the club on.’
Josh added: ‘Really excited to have taken up the Assistant Manager’s role at a great club. The girls have been extremely welcoming since I’ve joined and I think I can help kick the club on even further. Hopefully I can bring the experience I gained from the league last season and utilise that to ensure we get the most out of this season and really challenge the other teams in the Adran Premier.’
Having four Pennies teams running concurrently is a first for the club, the new development squad ‘step’ effectively offering more on-pitch time to more players and thus aiding development – many Sundays will see three Pennies squads in action. :
Abergavenny Women FC vs Aberystwyth Town WFC – Genero Adran Premier Phase 1 (Sunday, 4/9)
Cardiff Wanderers FC Young Ladies vs Abergavenny Women FC – Development – SWWGL Women Development (Sunday, 4/9)
Pencoed Athletic BGC U16 Girls vs Abergavenny Women FC U16s – SWWGL U16 Division 1 – (Sunday, 4/9)
Abergavenny Women FC U19s vs Caldicot Town FC Women U19 – Genero Adran South U19 Division 1 (Friday, 9/9)
The subsequent Genero Adran Premier (Tier 1) fixtures are:
Sept 11: Swansea City Ladies FC (Home)
Sept 18: Cardiff City Women FC (Home)
Sept 25: Barry Town United Women (Home)
Oct 2: The New Saints FC Women (Home)
Oct 16: Pontypridd United Women (Away)
Oct 23: Cardiff Met WFC (Home)
Nov 6: Aberystwyth Town WFC (Away)
Nov 13: Swansea City Ladies FC (Away)
Nov 27: Cardiff City Women FC (Away)
Dec 4: Barry Town United Women (Away)
Dec 18: TNS FC Women (Away)
Jan 22: Pontypridd United Women (Home)
Jan 29: Cardiff Met WFC (Away)
There are just two more pre-season fixtures for the Senior squad. The first is this Sunday, 21st, on 3G against Cascade YC Women FC at the Centre of Sporting Excellence, Ystrad Mynach, CF82 7EP (2pm kick-off), and then Swansea University Women FC visit Pen-Y-Pound on the following Sunday, 28th. All support is much appreciated.
Abergavenny WFC first team photo of 2022-23 season Photo Andrew Kennedy IMG_7596.JPG
The fluid nature of pre-season friendlies creates some lesser seen team line ups, this view being the first squad view of the Pennies for the 2022/23 season. Left to right, back row are Mia Sherrard, Lauren Boyd, Eliza Atkins, Beth Owen (GK), Charlotte Hastings (GK), Sian Bull, Scarlett Teague and Isabelle Kaler. Kneeling are (left to right), Megan Stanton, Katie Williams, Amy Thrupp, Neve Speicher, Ffion Simmonds, Elena Scrivens, Caitlin Davies and Bella Wilce. Photo: Andrew Kennedy
Renee Hurn Abergavenny Women FC 2022-23 official team photo.jpg
With some of the First XI regulars away, the friendly against Cardiff City Ladies saw Renée Hurn grasp the opportunity to make her Senior Pennies debut.
