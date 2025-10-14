The Trial caters exclusively for pre-1930 cars, with entries featuring a mix of classic Fords, Morris models, and a host of the ever-popular Austin 7s in various body styles. Competitors test their driving skills over a series of challenging sections, each designed to push both car and driver. The routes feature twists and turns, steep climbs, and tricky descents across a mixture of grass and mud surfaces. Each section is carefully graded, with points allocated from 0 to 25, allowing drivers to demonstrate precision, control, and speed in their vehicles.