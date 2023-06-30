MARDY Juniors Football Club celebrated their first year with a well attended presentation evening last week, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The club operated at under 9, under 10 and under 14 level last year, all of whom will all be stepping up a level in the forthcoming season. However, it is hoped that an additional team will be created with the setting up a new under 9 intake.
Winners in the respective categories on the presentation evening were as follows -
Under 9s - Managers’ player - Harri Standerwick; Clubman - Austin Gibbs; Parents’ player - Austin Gibbs; Players’ player - Cole Anderson.
Under 10s - Managers’ player - Charlie O’Reilly; Clubman - George R Thomas; Parents’ player - Finbar Gittins; Players’ player - Tobias Hayward.
Under 14’s - Managers’ player - Charlie Morris; Clubman - Oli Shooter; Parents’ player - Freddie Walsh; Players’ player - Freddie Walsh.
Meanwhile, having welcomed a number of new signings recently, both senior teams will be in friendly action this Saturday (8th July) at home to Cwmcarn Athletic, kicking off at midday with a second team game followed by the first team at 2pm.