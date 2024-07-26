Since entries opened 2 weeks ago the Hills Ford Stages organisers have been overwhelmed by the amount of entries that have been received already for this very popular closed road event.The event that takes place over the weekend of September 14-15 writes Paul Willets.
The rally is a qualifying round of the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship, HRCR Stage Masters, Mini Cup and CMSG series.It's now regarded as one of the UK,s premier closed road rallies taking place in the counties of Gloucestershire Herefordshire and Worcestershire.Its base will once again be the spacious showground in March Marcle, with a new 2 day format for this year opening up with two super special stages late on Saturday afternoon, before a further ten tests on the Sunday giving competitors some 60 miles over 12 special stages. The event will kick off as usual from the historic market place in Ledbury with its popular ceremonial start mid afternoon on the Saturday. Joining the list of top quality entries are a host of locals including the ever green Roger Moran with Dan Petrie on the notes in the Moran Motorhomes Skoda Fabia R5, Ben Friend together with regular co driver Cliffy Simmons switches from gravel to asphalt in the Allglass Anglia Escort RS1800.Protyre championship two wheel drive front runner Brad Cole will return to the series after breaking his arm on the Manx National in his Escort 2.5 with Jamie Vaughan alongside.
Ross duo Gary Bollands and Nigel Baldwin bring the Cider Online Subaru Impreza Stationwagon.Brothers Geoff and Tim Phelps line up in a pair of Escorts with Colin Jenkins and Elwyn Manuel respectively calling the notes on roads they know well.The Mini brand is represented by the old and new with Eric Davis and Russ Joseph joining Paul and Jemma Taylor with a pair of historic Mini,s with Andrew Price and Adam Jones debuting the newer shape Andy Landy backed Mini R53. The flamboyant Ian Evans brings his newly acquired MC Construction Escort RS1800 with Julia Perry,Ian,s son Dan will be calling the notes for Ian,s former navigator Justin Brooks in his immaculate Vauxhall Nova, Alan Marriage makes a rare outing in his Dave Jenkins Motorsport Escort RS1800 with Kevin Lane on the notes.Kilcot Garage owner Jeremy and Alexandra Harris bring the beautiful Escort Mexico mk1.Ian and Tim Skipp return for another crack at there local event in the immaculate Escort RS1800.
WRC TV supremo Simon Dalton brings his Quick Motorsport run Subaru Impreza with Steve Chaplin lining up in his Escort RS1800 There is also a switch of machinery for event sponsors Tim and Will Hill, with son Will switching to the more powerful Ford Fiesta Rally Rally 2 and dad Tim taking the controls of Will,s Fiesta Rally 3 for the first time.Further details will be available as the build up continues over the coming weeks.Entries are still available go to www.hillsfordstages.co.uk for full details.