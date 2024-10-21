GOLD Cup-winning jockey and Welsh National-winning trainer Sam Thomas is targeting a potential tilt at the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury for Celtic Dino next February, after he romped to a 14L win in the 1m7f maiden hurdle at Wincanton on Thursday ()October 17).
The Dai Walters-owned dual bumper winner and 2/5 favourite hit the front early on but travelled comfortably under conditional jockey Dylan Johnston before bounding clear over the last two from Ma Shantou.
"He's still got a lot to learn and, as much schooling as he's done at home, it's nice to see them a bit green in the race like that, as you know they're going to come on for it," Abergavenny-raised Thomas told Racing TV.
"He's a real top-of-the-ground horse. He pointed his toe there and jumped great and I was pleased just to see him have a good look.
"Dylan gave him a fantastic ride. It's a lot of pressure on a young lad. He's a top jockey and hopefully he can keep going.
"The Betfair Hurdle would be the obvious plan. He'd need a run every month to qualify, as you need four runs, but that would be the sort of thing we'd be looking at ideally.
“We’re very lucky, we’ve got lots of nice horses and Mr Walters has been an amazing supporter of mine, so I’m just pleased to be able to do his horses justice.”
Victory followed winners back in Wales the previous weekend, with Palacio springing a 20-1 surprise at Chepstow before favourite Lump Sum beat stablemate Steel Ally in the £50,000 Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las, both also ridden by Johnston.
"Dylan was really great, he’s still learning about all the horses on the track and he gave him a fantastic ride," added Thomas of the latest win.
“It’s a lot of pressure on a young lad, and he had a great weekend there for us at the Welsh Champion Hurdle.”