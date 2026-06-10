TWO young brothers, Taio-Blake Burkitt and his younger sibling Neyo, are enjoying some early success in golf.
Raglan Golf Club’s Taio came second in the US Kids' European Championship in Scotland playing at Musselburgh Golf Club, competing against 48 young golfers from around the world.
The Haberdashers’ Monmouth pupil started strongly in round one with an even- par score. A steady opening round left him second heading into day two.
Day two for Taio saw him shoot five under par to stay in contention.
Round three brought tougher conditions. After missing the green on the second hole it frustrated him early, and in trying to chase birdie opportunities for the rest of the round he struggled to build momentum.
Standing on the final hole at even par for the day Taio knew he needed to save par to hold onto the second place.
Continuing his success, Taio also competed in three Faldo Futures qualifying events in the nine to ten age category at The Warwickshire Golf Club, Whitchurch Golf Club, and Trefloyne Golf Club, earning a place in the regional final.
He has now qualified for the Faldo Futures Final at The Belfry on August 26, during the British Masters, hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.
“This is a fantastic achievement for Taio and a wonderful opportunity to compete alongside some of the country’s most promising young golfers on a prestigious stage,” said Taio and Neyo’s mum, Emma Burkitt.
Taio’s younger brother Neyo just aged four, recently competed in his first tournament in the Wales Golf Mini Masters for under sevens and shot a 54 finishing just one shot behind the leader.
“He had some brilliant moments, including driving the green on the first hole, which was impressive. The main area for improvement was his putting; a few missed opportunities on the green probably made the difference today,” added Emma.
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