RAGLAN Golf Club course manager Lucy Sellick was “deeply honoured” to receive the Women in Turfcare Award at the Women in Golf Awards, following her outstanding work in bringing the venue back to life.
And it was followed by the club also scooping the Prestige Wales Golf Club of the Year award.
Lucy's recognition follows an intensive redevelopment of the course, with her team helping to reshape a near-dormant site into a thriving club with a rapidly growing membership.
The British and International Greenkeepers Association reported: "Her leadership through the rebuild has been central to the club’s revival and earned wide praise within the industry, culminating in her triumph at Foxhills G&CC.
“I’m deeply honoured to receive this award,” said Lucy. “This recognition is particularly meaningful as it coincides with our club’s inaugural year of operation, a testament to the collective vision, dedication and diligent efforts of our entire team.
“The journey of establishing and launching the club has presented its share of challenges and triumphs, and this award truly symbolises our shared accomplishments.”
One of 10 winners, Lucy added: “I’d also like to express my sincere gratitude to our sponsors, BIGGA and Syngenta, whose invaluable support continues to foster progress and expand opportunities for everyone involved.”
Raglan GC reopened last year under new ownership following a six-year closure.
Lucy told Pitchcare, the Turfcare industry's website, last year: “Speaking with the owners was a major point in my decision to join the club.
"I could see their passion and the vision for what they wanted Raglan to become. The course itself also played a part – we walked around and I could see the potential through rolling countryside and spectacular views...
"There were times when it was tough, the rain hammering down on the newly laid turf.
“But I’ve always said the bones of the course were there – we just needed to shine a light on it and bring it back."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.