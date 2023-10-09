Welsh Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas joined a charity cycle for the final leg of a marathon journey into a Rugby World Cup city.
Riders, including ex-Wales rugby stars Alix Popham and Ian Gough, set off from London, and the pro cyclist – who owns the St Tewdric’s wedding venue near Chepstow – cycled with the group as they arrived in Lyon before Wales played Australia two weeks ago – to a guard of honour after a five-day 500-mile trip.
It raised funds for Head for Change, which promotes brain health in sport.
The charity supports ex-football and rugby players who have been affected by neurological conditions as a result of their careers.
Popham, 43, is a prominent supporter of the campaign having revealed that he was diagnosed with early onset dementia aged 40 as a result of head injuries he sustained while playing.
“The first three days were horrendous,” said Popham, who added that £8,800 had been raised from the ridefor the charity’s education programme
“We had everything ch–ucked at us – winds, rain, it was a tough 800km. But we’ve arrived in sunshine, and a win for Wales (they walloped the Wallabies 40-6) tomorrow to finish off the success,” said Popham.
“It’s about awareness, and the money raised from this challenge is going to our education programme which we’re looking to roll out.”
Thomas, who rated the Tumble on the Blorenge one of his favourite routes in his book Mountains According to G, said he was glad to have played a part in the ride.
“Seven and a half hours on the bike yesterday, six today –but the boys have been good, it’s been a laugh.
“We’ve had a few beers, a few too many last night actually,” he smiled.