They’ve done it!!! Monmouth Comprehensive School Seniors Welsh Cup Champions 2025! What a game! What a team!
Yaaaas! 3-2 - 3 mins to go - skipper George Gouldingay scores with a fantastic finish! Come on lads!
Latest score: 2-2 with 20 minutes to go
MONMOUTH Comprehensive’s senior football team are battling it out in the final of the Welsh Schools U18 Cup against Bryntirion at Merthyr FC’s Penydarren Park this afternoon.
They were presented with new football kit by the Mayor of Monmouth David Evans before setting off, and posted: “A massive thank you to the Mayor of Monmouth for presenting our new football kit to our senior football boys on behalf of Monmouth Town Council, our kit sponsors for our final.
“The kit looks fantastic and it’s great the boys will be representing the school and town.”
Good luck boys!