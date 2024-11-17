CYMRU North Airbus Broughton UK brought Goytre down to earth with a bump as the North Wales hosts dumped Monmouthshire's last surviving team out of the Welsh Cup 7-1 in the third round.
The visitors arrived 15 minutes late owing to traffic problems, but were level pegging with the higher-ranked hosts for 30 minutes.
The hosts' George Peers played a great through ball into the path of Sam Baker, but he was flagged offside, before Goytre recorded their first chance on 18 minutes when a strike was superbly blocked by Kieran Evans.
But Airbus had their breakthrough when Tom Dougherty delivered a great cross into the box and Peers was unmarked in the six-yard box to head past keeper Joe Massaro.
Goytre almost had the perfect response as a headed pass in the box saw a second header clip the bar.
But five minutes before the break, an Airbus free-kick on the right was met by Oli Lanceley with a thunderous header into the top corner for 2-0.
And worse followed, as Goytre leaked a third just two minutes before half-time, Lanceley recording his second after a penalty for handball.
It could have been four before the break, but a sweet strike was superbly tipped over by Massaro.
And Goytre were handed a lifeline on 60 minutes, when the referee pointed to the spot after a clumsy tackle from Dougherty, and Lewis Iles converted sending Sam Fenney the wrong way for 3-1.
They were still in it with 18 minutes left, but the floodgates opened when Lanceley completed his hat-trick heading home the rebound from a Massaro point blank save from Peers for 4-1.
Two minutes later, Jordan Evans' superb free-kick from just outside the box curled into the right-hand corner of the net for 5-1.
Sam Baker then made it six running past the keeper to finish on 80 minutes, before Peers scored his second with two minutes left, tapping in a delivery across the box for 7-1.
Goytre are home to Abercarn United this Friday night (November 22) in the Ardal South East League, while the 2nds are away to Caldicot 2nds on Saturday afternoon (November 23).