A GAZZY Williams screamer secured a point for Forgeside at Race to lift them off the bottom of Gwent Central One.
The Govilon-based Bees took the lead when a Jamie Parfitt throw was headed up by a defender and Jim Cox volleyed home from 15 yards.
Shaun Williams also made a great goal-saving tackle as Forgeside went in 1-0 up at the break.
After the restart the visitors forced the Race keeper into a triple save, but after the exit of captain Shaun Williams to injury, Race capitalised to level and also hit the bar.
Then as it looked like the game was fizzling out into a draw, the hosts' Ellis Cook scored with a pile-driver from 30 yards.
But cometh the hour, and two minutes into stoppage time, Jamie Parfitt found Williams who hit a thunderbolt from 25 yards to take a share of the points.
Forgeside 2nds were less fortunate, losing 8-0 at home to Pontypool 2nds in the Benevolent Cup.
But Crickhowell 2nds won through 5-2 at home to Fairfield in the Langdon Cup, Omar Bojang firing an extra-time hat-trick after a Mike Ling normal-time brace.
Unbeaten GC2 table-toppers Glascoed's run was ended 3-2 by Prescoed despite leading 2-0 after 27 minutes, their goals coming from Aaron Ewers and an own goal.
Usk's 2nds also lost out 4-1 away to Panteg 2nds, Matthew Cartwright with a late consolation.