BLAENAVON Blues made it five wins in six games as top scorer Matt Burns fired them in front with a 15th minute penalty at Cardiff outfit Cantonbefore adding a second on the hour mark for a 2-0 win.
But a last-gasp penalty cost Goytre a share of the points as they went down 2-1 at mid-table Croesyceiliog, hitting their hopes of pushing towards the top of the Ardal South East League, with games in hand on those above.
Things looked good when former Newport County starlet Alfie Young put the Plough Road outfit one up with just over half an hour to play.
But Rhys Brown made it all-square on 78 minutes, before the ref awarded a penalty five minutes into stoppage time and the hosts’ Michael Passmore converted from the spot to grab the win.
The result leaves the visitors sixth tied on points with Blues in seventh, although Goytre have eight games in hand on their county rivals, and will still be looking to challenge the league front runners if they can get straight back to winning ways.
Abergavenny Town in 12th weren't in action at the weekend, but their 2nds won 3-2 at home to Croesyceiliog Athletic, coming back from 1-0 down after 20 minutes through two goals from Jack Evans (34, 68) and one from Curtis Methven (62), leaving them fourth in the South East Reserves League.
But Goytre 2nds fell 2-0 away to Cwmbran Celtic to stay 12th, while Blaenavon lost 3-1 at home to basement rivals Abertillery Bluebirds, Finley Watkins with their 72nd-minute goal.
Clydach Wasps’ hopes of challenging for a top-five slot in the Gwent Premier top tier also took a dent, losing 4-1 at home to mid-table Newport Saints, Matthew Knights with a late consolation.
But third-placed Brynmawr United fired a great eight without reply at home to Trinant in GP2, Harvey Miles firing a hat-trick, backed by braces from Rob McKenzie and Liam Davies and one from James Watkins.
Elsewhere, Gwent Central One bottom side Forgeside fought out a 0-0 draw away to mid-table Crickhowell 2nds.
But the Govilon-based club's 2nds were beaten 7-1 at home by Pontypool Town 2nds, Shane Beaumont with a 79th-minute penalty by way of consolation after trailing 5-0 at the break.
Gwent Central 2 leaders Glascoed continued their season-long winning run with a 6-1 victory at Prescoed to leave them needing just five points to guarantee the title.
A Dawson Stubbs brace, an own goal and strikes from Nathan Thomas, Jordan Taylor and Jack Taylor secured the win to put them 16 points clear at the top after 17 wins in 17.
Meanwhile, Blaenavon Blues are celebrating being named the venue for all three Gwent Central League cup finals.
The Memorial Ground – the highest in Wales at 365m – will host the Langdon Cup final on Sunday, April 6, (Race v Tranch); the Open Cup on Sunday, April 27; and the Benevolent Cup on Saturday, May 3.
Fixtures this Saturday (March 22) include – Abertillery Bluebirds v Abergavenny Town, Blaenavon Blues v Newport Corinthians, Caldicot v Goytre, Newport Corinthians 2nds v Abergavenny 2nds, Treowen 2nds v Blaenavon 2nds, Coed Eva v Clydach Wasps, Brynmawr United v Riverside, Usk Town v Pontypool Town, Forgeside v New Inn Dev, Clydach 2nds v Usk 2nds, Pontnewynydd 2nds v Glascoed, Pontypool Town 2nds v Forgeside 2nds.