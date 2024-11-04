FORMER Welsh professional boxing champion Keiran Gething is appealing to townspeople to support a Crowdfunder after the community club he founded was hit by a fire.
Keiran said: "We’re aiming to restore, refurbish and repurchase facilities and equipment at Abergavenny Boxing Club after a fire at the club.
"We are a local boxing club aiming to be as inclusive as possible with the community to engage people’s positive mental and physical health.
"The school and gym already have firm links and have amassed so much interest in the area.
"We have engaged with local police, businesses and the other social services in the area as well as having over 30 regular members and consistently having the support of the community.
"This is shown from the club winning ‘club of the year’ at the local volunteer awards.
"We have been the victim of a fire at our premises and with your help, we can get our club running again and better than before."
To help the club get back on its feet, which is currently holding its sessions at A and Js Fitness, go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk and search for Abergavenny Boxing Club.
The blaze at the Union Road West-based club on September 26 is being investigated as a possible arson attack, according to the boxer.