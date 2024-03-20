THIS coming playing season will be a busy one for Abergavenny Bowls Club as chairman Gethin Hill has been elected President of Monmouthshire Bowling Association for this, their centenary year, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
As a result, the green at Avenue Road will be the venue for several county and centenary celebration games in 2024.
In addition, the club will host the county competition finals and the final of the County Cup at the end of July.
Gethin has nominated Saint David’s Hospice Care as his president’s charity, with several events throughout the year being earmarked to raise funds.
The first was a pre-season Coffee Morning at 10.30am last Saturday, March 23, in the clubhouse.
This event also gave the club the opportunity to open their new bar area, which has been built through the closed season with the help of a grant from Abergavenny Rotary Club, for which the bowls club are very grateful.
The outdoor playing season will begin with the club’s Opening Day on Saturday, April 13.
The club will compete in the MBA league and the GBL league on Saturday afternoons, while the ladies will play in South Wales & Monmouthshire Ladies on Tuesday and a mixed team will contest The South Wales Mixed League on Friday afternoons.
There will also be several friendly games against different clubs.
Anyone interested in playing bowls will be afforded a warm welcome at the club, whether they wish to play competitive bowls or just to play a friendly roll-up game with other members.
Anyone who is interested in bowls can turn up at the green in Avenue Road on Opening Day on April 13.
If you are unable to attend then and require more information, contact Chairman Gethin Hill on 07715 310564 or Secretary Clare Morgan on 07770 838419.