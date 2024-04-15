ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club began their 2024 season with their Opening Day on Saturday (April 13), reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Fifty members, existing and new, were welcomed by club chairman Gethin Hill, who is also the President of Monmouthshire Bowling Association this season.
This will be an extremely busy season for the club as they will host several county fixtures throughout Gethin’s presidency.
The welcome from the chairman was followed by the ceremonial first bowl of the season, delivered by Vice President Martin Love, an able deputy for the club’s incapacitated President Robert Poynter.
This was followed by a short game of 12 ends, played between all members present, to welcome in the new season.
Things begins in earnest this week with the club’s Mixed Friendly roll up on Thursday (April 18).
This is followed by a friendly fixture at Avenue Road on Sunday (April 21) at 2pm when St Martins of Hereford are the visitors.
The first South Wales and Monmouthshire league game will be played by the ladies against Panteg House at Avenue Road on Tuesday (April 23), followed on Saturday, April 27, by the first MBA game Bedwelty Park will be the visitors.
Anyone interested in playing bowls will be afforded a warm welcome at the club, which is in the same grounds as Abergavenny Cricket Club in Avenue Road. Just go along to see what is on offer.