IT was FAW Trophy 2nd round day for junior clubs last Saturday (September 30), with Clydach Wasps hitting hosts Duffryn Wanderers for six without reply.
Josh Baynton fired a hat-trick backed by goals from George Hughes, Rhys Tutton and Jenson Broad.
Brynmawr United shared 10 goals in a 5-5 draw after extra-time at Lucas Cwmbran, but then lost out 5-4 on penalties, while Nantyglo also bowed out 3-1 at Newport Corinthians.
Crickhowell lost 4-2 at home to Ponthir in Gwent Premier Division Two, and Usk Town were pummelled 6-1 at Pontypool Town.
In the Gwent Central Open Cup, Blaenavon Blues 3rds beat visitors Race 4-2 thanks to a Ryan Tidball brace and goals from Taine Jones and Louis South.
And Usk Town 2nds also won through 6-3 away to Govilon-based Forgeside 2nds.
Forgeside 1sts also lost 3-2 away to Panteg 2nds, as Clydach Wasps 2nds had their sting drawn by Pontnewynydd, losing 9-2 at home.
But Crickhowell’s 2nds beat Pont’s reserves 3-1 away to go through.
While Goytre’ and Blaenavon 1st XI’s had the weekend off, buth second strings secured wins at the weekend in the FAW Reserves South East League.
Goytre saw off Tredegar Town 5-2 at Plough Road on Saturday for their first win of the season, leapfrogging their oppoinents off the bottom in the process.
Goals from Ben Dando, his third in four games, Illtyd Caddick, Sam Reed and Harrison Archer also earned Blues a 4-2 home derby win over Abergavenny Town Dev to go second behind table-toppers Risca.