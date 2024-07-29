Earlier in the week Abergavenny Ladies suffered a setback when they played at Chepstow. Although each team won on one rink, Abergavenny suffered an aggregate defeat by 39 shots to 31. The victorious rink for Abergavenny was that of Clare Morgan. They allowed their opponents to score on only six of the eighteen ends to win by 21 shots to eight. Mary Evans’ rink had a thirteen-shot deficit after the first half of the game. They never recovered from this and eventually lost by 31 shots to 12.