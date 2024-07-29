Abergavenny Bowls Club was privileged to hold the recent finals of The Monmouthshire Bowling Association competitions. A total of eleven finals were the culmination of season long knock-out games, with the finalists in most categories qualifying to play in the Welsh finals at Llandrindod Wells in mid- August.
An excellent day of bowling was enjoyed, along with good weather, by the many visitors to the club. The first finals began at 10.00am, with the finale being for the Open Singles title. This was played between Chris Kaflenz of Crosskeys BC and Roger Jones of Beaufort BC and produced bowling of the highest standard, with Roger Jones eventually claiming the title of Open Singles Champion.
The club would like to thank all their members for their work in making this finals day a success, with particular thanks to club sponsors The Auberge Bar and Restaurant for suppling a barbecue and the ladies of the club for providing refreshments throughout the day.
Earlier in the week Abergavenny Ladies suffered a setback when they played at Chepstow. Although each team won on one rink, Abergavenny suffered an aggregate defeat by 39 shots to 31. The victorious rink for Abergavenny was that of Clare Morgan. They allowed their opponents to score on only six of the eighteen ends to win by 21 shots to eight. Mary Evans’ rink had a thirteen-shot deficit after the first half of the game. They never recovered from this and eventually lost by 31 shots to 12.
The Mixed League team also played their final game of the season at Ystrad Mynach. They won on one rink but were defeated by 53 shots to 41. Unfortunately, Abergavenny did not qualify for the “play-offs” but will host the two games on 23rd August, commencing at 12.30. The four competing clubs playing to qualify for the final will be Beaufort playing Abertillery and Whitchurch taking on Rhiwbina.
This Friday commencing at 6pm, Avenue Road will be the venue for the final of The Monmouthshire BA Cup, played between Blackwood BC and Crosskeys BC.
The following day, Abergavenny’s MBA team travel to Llanhilleth and the GBL team welcome Pontymister Welfare for league games. On Sundy, the ladies play a re-arranged game against Chepstow at Avenue Road and they visit Caerleon on Tuesday August 6 for league games.