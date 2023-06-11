On a sultry day at Croesyceiliog, Will Glenn lost the toss and league leaders Abergavenny 1st XI were in the field, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Alfie Cutmore started really well and had the openers playing and missing before he struck in the fifth over thanks to a well-judged catch by James Francis (15-1).
It wasn’t until the ninth over that the other opener Ryan Avery got off the mark.
And in the 10th over David Clarke trapped Lewis Edwards lbw for five (29-2), before Francis took a wicket in his first over, Tom Norton at short extra knocking the ball upfor Cutmore to take an easy catch. (31-3).
This became 61-3 after 20 overs, and in the over before the drinks break Sam Clarke took the fourth wicket (66-4) with Croesyceliog reaching 72-4 at half-way.
It looked that Croesy would struggle to post a challenging score, but the Aber bowlers were in a charitable mood, giving up 62 extras as the hosts eventually reached 182 all out from 78-5.
Cutmore finished with 3-40, David Clarke 3-56, Francis 2-8 and there was a wicket apiece for Sam Clarke and Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy.
Not for the first time in reply, Abergavenny lost their first four batters for 43 runs.
It required some clear minds and not least some skill to pull this around, and both of these attributes came about in the partnership between Tom Norton (49) and Jack Ryan (36), who put together an 87-run partnership showing maturity beyond their years. While not surprising from Norton, it was a pleasant surprise from Ryan who has great potential.
When two wickets fell on 165 things became a little tense as Abergavenny went from 118-4 at drinks to 165-7.
But Greg Fury (16 not out) took all the tension away in just five shots including two big sixes, and he and David Clarke (5 not out) ensured a three-wicket win with 17.5 overs remaining, increasing the lead at the top to 31 points.
The team were Tom Pipe, Will Glenn (Capt), James Francis, Charlie Gedge, Tom Norton, Jack Ryan, Sam Clarke, Greg Fury(wkt), David Clarke, Alfie Cutmore, Lewys Wilkes McCarthy. Match Officials were Martin Bowen and Stuart Silezin
On Saturday, Aber 1st XI host fifth-placed Lisvane.
Abergavenny 2nds XI 226-8
Panteg 2nd XI 180 all out
The 2nds had another good SEWCL 6 win batting first at home and reaching 226-8, with runs for Ellis Jones (42) and Ben Lander (48).
They then bowled out Panteg 2nds for 180, with three wickets each for Matthew Knight, Lloyd Sharp and Dylan Beaumont-Welsh.
Victory leaves the 2nds second behind Newport 3rds, with Upper Rhondda 1sts away on Saturday.
Abergavenny 3rd XI 287-7
Sully Spartans 2nd XI 291-6
The 3rds were at Crickhowell against Sully Spartans 2nds in Div 10 on Saturday and after winning the toss scored an impressive 287-8.
But even that wasn’t enough as Spartans reached their target for the loss of six wickets in the 38th over.
Aber skipper Lee Fury fired 83, well supported by Ryan Williams with an unbeaten 73, while fellow seasonal debutant Eion Shackleton chipped in with 27 and there were runs for Archie Eccles 23 and Mihla Sibanda 19.
It wasn’t a good day for the bowlers but there were wickets for Sheehan and Raju with two apiece and one for Craig Lenane, who was also the most economic.
The result leaves the 3rds third with Sully second and South Wales Sri Lankans top. On Saturday, they face Llandaff 4ths away.
Abergavenny 4th XI 208-4
Abercarn 2nd XI 211-5
The 4th XI were at Abercarn, with opener Ross Hayden scoring an unbeaten 102, his second century for the club.
Other scores were Stuart Eccles (10), Barry French (12), Ioan Parry (11) Dan Gethings in his first game this season (27) and Adam Eccles (19 not out) setting Abercarn a target of 208-4.
Dylan Bradley then took 4-30, as Abercarn won in the 39th over, which highlighted the importance of taking your catches.
Aber remain in second and host Crumlin 2nds on Saturday.