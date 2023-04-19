“Many agents specify a minimum earning for a property. If your salary is less or you are currently unemployed, don’t panic. Attach statements from any savings accounts and ask family members or friends if they are willing to be a guarantor. Attaching a bank statement from a potential guarantor before being asked for one can show the landlord or agent that you’re serious about a property. Include character references from an employer and, if it's good, show evidence of a credit score.”