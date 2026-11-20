A smallholding in the heart of unspoilt open countryside could now become the answer to someone’s rural dream after selling well at auction.
Listed for £385,000 Penylan Farm, in the village of Coedypaen, in historic the former county of Monmouthshire, sold for £485,000.
Olivia Williams, who was excited to be able to handle the sale for Paul Fosh Auctions, is not surprised but is nonetheless delighted at the impressive result of the online sale.
Olivia said: “Penylan Farm is a gorgeous rural property in a fabulous setting which, as well as acres of pristine pasture land, offers a lovely farmhouse ripe for renovation
“It’s a fantastic smallholding offering plenty of potential, set in a private rural location with spectacular countryside views.
“This really special property includes a detached three-bedroom barn conversion with an attached unconverted barn, a brick and block outbuilding, a range of agricultural buildings, and approximately 27.32 acres (11.06 hectares) of productive pastureland and orchard, all within a ring-fenced holding.”
Olivia said a total of 36 bids were lodged by four bidders before the virtual auction hammer fell at £485,000.
“I think what this smallholding sale demonstrates is that there is a keen and pent-up appetite and willing buyers for this type of property out there in the market as long as it is priced correctly and all the component parts, house and accessible productive land, are there and ready for improvement.
“Penylan Farm would suit any owner perhaps looking for an off-grid lifestyle, with opportunities for small-scale farming, equestrian use, further development or for simply enjoying the delights of country living.
“As far as the accommodation provided this is arranged around a central hallway, with a spacious dining room to the right and a sitting room to the left featuring an impressive stone fireplace with an open fire.
“To the rear are two kitchens, including the main kitchen with a Rayburn, together with a rear porch, pump room and adjoining coal shed. There is also a vintage cooking range and oven. The first floor comprises three double bedrooms, all enjoying countryside views and there is a family bathroom.
“Situated near the popular village of Coedypaen, this property enjoys a peaceful residential setting while remaining conveniently close to the amenities of nearby Pontypool. A range of local shops, supermarkets, cafés, schools, and leisure facilities are all within easy reach, with Pontypool town centre just a short drive away.
“There is straightforward access to Cwmbran, Newport, and the M4 motorway, making it an ideal location for commuters. Surrounded by the beautiful South Wales countryside.
The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale, when some 100-plus property lots will be on offer, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 15 and ends from 2pm on Thursday, December 17.
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