This farm for sale is one of the “most respected” estates in the county - with three homes and more than 170 acres of land.
Duffryn Farm, in Llanfable, is a 173 acre farm with a traditional farmhouse and two tenanted houses.
The farmhouse is noted as one of Abergavenny’s historical houses, being described as one of the “most recognised and respected” properties in the area.
Entering the property, a traditional front door leads into a reception room, with a living room to the right, featuring a wood-burning stove.
The farmhouse kitchen includes a Jotul wood-burning stove and fitted units, as well as a walk-in pantry.
Across from the living room is a large dining room with a feature fireplace and dual aspect windows overlooking the gardens.
Also on the ground floor is a cloakroom and a rear cartel, which could be used as a second kitchen, and access to the cellar, which still has its original barrel ramps.
Upstairs, there are four large bedrooms and a single room on the first floor, one with a fireplace and dual aspect views, two with countryside views, one with its own dressing room, and the smallest being suitable for use as an office. There is also a family bathroom.
In the farmhouse’s private courtyard, there are various traditional stone buildings, one of which has a built-in bread oven, and feature trees planted more than a hundred years ago.
At the far end of the drive is a converted barn, Llan-Y-Mynach Barn, which has three bedrooms and its own garden, and is currently let under a Periodic Converted Contract.
The third dwelling, Duffryn Cottage, sits in an elevated position with views of Skirrid Mountain, containing three bedrooms and also being currently let.
The grounds of the estate extend to approximately 173.09 acres, with arable land that has been used in the past to grow cereal crops and maize.
There is also permanent grassland, which has been used to breed a herd of pedigree Dexter Cattle.
Two small brooks flow through the farm, being flanked by mature trees and hedgerows.
The farmland is currently let out to tenants until 30th September 2024 to support their dairy business.
Throughout the main farmyard, there are traditional buildings, including stables, a workshop with a granary above, a feed stove, the original milking parlour, and a large barn which has previously been granted permission for conversion into a dwelling (now expired).
There is also a grain store, a fodder store, a Dutch barn, cattle housing, a grain silo and a cattle-handling system.
The estate is being sold by Powells Rural Agency for a price of £4,400,000.
The agent commented: “The Duffryn represents one of the largest agricultural holdings to come to the market recently and Powells are delighted to be instructed to offer the property for sale.
“The Duffryn is a quality holding with three dwellings, agricultural and traditional buildings offering significant potential. Positioned within a ring fence of 173 acres provides privacy, control and appeal to a wide range of potential purchasers.”