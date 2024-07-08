This “luxury” farmhouse for sale is in the heart of the Brecon Beacons and has ”enchanting” views from the hot tub.
The Fedw, in Llangattock near Crickhowell, is full of rustic features such as log fires and a blend of wood and stone.
Entering the property, there is a large sitting room with far-reaching views and bi-fold doors.
Beyond this is the farmhouse kitchen, which includes various appliances and a breakfast island.
Also on this level is the dining room with a wood-burner, a sunroom, and a shower room.
Moving upstairs, there are two shower rooms and three bedrooms, the first of which has a high ceiling, the second having an oak frame, and the third being accessed by a spiral staircase and featuring countryside views.
Outside, there is a courtyard garden with panoramic views, plus a hot tub from which to stargaze.
In the garden, there is also a unique detached bathroom with a “magnificent” marble roll-top bath for two.
The property is for sale with Savills for a guide price of £850,000.
James Thomas, associate director for Savills Cardiff, commented: “The Fedw is a superb contemporary rustic farmhouse retreat, immaculately presented and with a whole host of high-specification features.
“With numerous ways to soak up the incredible scenery from its elevated hillside position, it is also a fantastic base for exploring all that the Brecon Beacons has to offer.”