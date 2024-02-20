This period home for sale is described as “one of the finest” examples of a late Victorian house in the area.
The Rowans, in Abergavenny, was built in 1895 by Chales Oswin Cotton, who was the chief engineer of the Great Western Railway, as his retirement home.
Constructed of yellow Beaufort brick with sandstone quoins under a tiled roof, there are period features throughout the property, including stained glass windows and ornate fireplaces.
A carved stone archway leads into the entrance lobby, which retains the original wrought iron doorbell and stained glass double doors.
The grand reception hall features a carved wooden architrave, pillars, archways and an original cast iron fireplace.
There are four reception rooms, the first being a morning room with a Burmese teak fireplace and a bay window that has views towards the Blorenge mountain.
Also off the hall is a drawing room with a square bay window, and a sitting room with terrace doors.
The kitchen and family room is bespoke with fitted units and a walk-in pantry, and opens into a dining room which features a hand-made oak dresser.
Completing the ground floor is a study, a cloakroom with a marble washstand, and access to a wine cellar.
An original oak staircase leads to the first floor, with a half landing level featuring an intricate stained glass window.
On the first floor, the main landing houses four large bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and two shower rooms.
To the rear, there is an inner landing, which is where the original maids’ lodgings were, now comprising a fifth bedroom and stairs to the second floor, where there is a sixth bedroom and loft storage.
Outside, stone pillars flank the driveway, leading to a parking area and a double garage.
The gardens include lawns with mountain and countryside views, a terrace, a veranda, and three protected trees, including a Monkey Puzzle Tree.
There is also a vegetable garden and a greenhouse, plus a timber summerhouse and stone edged borders.
The property is being sold by estate agents Fine & Country for a guide price of £1,500,000.
The agent commented: “One of the finest examples of a period house in Abergavenny located in a much sought after area on the fringe of town within a few minute’s of open countryside, a much loved family home for over 20 years.
“The owner has now retired and is relocating closer to family who spent their childhood years enjoying the space, light, features and interior of this beautiful home as well as many fun days in the beautiful gardens admiring the views. “