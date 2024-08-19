Experts have shared their top tips for avoiding seven common mistakes people make when moving house.
Barratt Developments South Wales is sharing its ultimate moving checklist, with 11.7 per cent of all buyers moving during August according to the HomeOwners Alliance.
The company’s advice includes tips tailored to those moving into new-build homes, which can have their own needs.
Richard Lawson, Sales Director at Barratt Developments South Wales, said: “Buying a new build eliminates lots of the stress associated with moving - with no chain or worries about what previous owners may have left behind.
“Nevertheless, the moving process can still be daunting, which is why we’ve compiled a handy checklist - backed by 66 years’ experience in matching customers with their dream homes.”
1. Ask all the right questions
The excitement could mean you get a little carried away in the lead-up to the move and forget to ask the important questions about your new home. So, start early, and begin collating a list of practical questions to ask your sales representative. For example, asking where the meters and stopcock are located and what day your bins will be collected.
If you’re moving into a new-build home, the sales team will provide you with a welcome pack - ensuring you have all the information you need about your new home.
2. Arrange your removals early
Make sure your removal team is given as much notice as possible - whether you’re hiring professionals or calling on friends and family to lend a hand. You don’t want to be caught short-handed on moving day!
It’s also important to check whether your contents insurance covers removals. If it doesn’t, it’s a good idea to take out moving insurance - providing protection if any items are lost or damaged in transit.
3. Have marker pens at the ready
You might be in a rush to get your belongings packed, but your future self will definitely thank you for labelling your boxes according to which room they belong in. This will save a lot of time when you arrive in your new house - and if you’re feeling especially organised, you could even list the main contents of each box!
Be sure to keep one box in particular aside - the one with your essentials inside. Think kettle, mugs, tea bags - and anything else you’re likely to need during the first 24 hours. Plus, your helpers will be grateful for a cuppa!
4. Check your old home thoroughly
Once everything is out of your old house, and you’ve done one final clean, do a once-over from top to bottom to make sure you haven’t forgotten anything. A fresh pair of eyes might be helpful for this task, too - so ask someone less familiar with each room to also have a good look around before you close the door for the final time.
Moving out of a rented home? Dig out the inventory you received when you moved in to make sure you’re leaving the house exactly as you got it. By doing this, you’ll increase the likelihood of getting your full deposit back!
5. Take meter readings
This task can be easily forgotten amidst the chaos of moving day - so set yourself a reminder to take gas and electricity meter readings at both your old and new homes to ensure billing accuracy. This will mean no nasty surprises when you’re closing and opening bills arrive.
If you’re moving into a new-build, you’ll be set up with smart meters which automatically send your readings to the utility company - taking one task off your moving day checklist!
6. Don’t be left in the dark (literally)
Moving day can go by in the blink of an eye, but before it gets dark - if you’re not moving into a fully equipped new-build - it’s important to check that there are lightbulbs in your new home.
You don’t want to be left in darkness on the day of the move - especially if you’re moving in winter!
7. Put your home on the map
If you’re moving into a new build home as its first owner, your housebuilder will get in touch with the council to get a new address and postcode created - but you may still need to contact Royal Mail to let them know that post can now be delivered there.
You’ll also need to get in touch with the council to arrange to have wheelie bins delivered to your new home - and maybe even order a door number, so they know where to deliver them!