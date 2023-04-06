This traditional cottage for sale sits in a national park and has “uninterrupted” views towards the Sugar Loaf.
The Tyla Cottage, on the outskirts of Gilwern, is a detached stone cottage in the Brecon Beacons National Park, which has views across the Usk Valley toward the Sugar Loaf and immediate access to Gilwern Hill.
The cottage was originally built to house the managers of the now disused quarry which sits further up the hillside.
There are traditional period features throughout the home, including an original fireplace with a bread oven, wooden beams and exposed stone walls.
On the ground floor, there is a kitchen, a dining room, a utility room, a snug and a lounge with a feature fireplace, as well as a WC.
Upstairs, the first floor is made up of three bedrooms and a bathroom, with the property currently being used as a holiday home and Airbnb which has a five star rating from guests.
To the exterior, there is an enclosed sloped garden with a patio area for outdoor dining, as well as off road parking.
The property is being sold by estate agents Bidmead Cook for a guide price of £630,000.
Emma Jones of Bidmead Cook, commented: “This is a beautiful detached cottage situated within the Brecon Beacons.
“There are breath-taking views of the surrounding countryside set in a rural position with great local walks.”