This Georgian coach house for sale features its own clock tower and sits inside a national park.
The Coach House, near Abergavenny, once served the nearby Llwyn-Du country house, and is on the market for the first time in more than 50 years.
The property, which was built in the early 1900s, sits in the Brecon Beacons National Park and cannot be seen from any roads.
On the ground floor, there is a lobby area and a primary sitting room with large windows looking out towards the garden.
To the left, there is a dining room and two cloakrooms, as well as a traditional kitchen and diner with an AGA range cooker and dresser.
This level also includes a secondary sitting room, featuring a decorative wood-burning stove and a bespoke spiral staircase leading to a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.
Upstairs, there are a further four bedrooms, one of which includes an en-suite bathroom with a seven-foot roll-top cast iron bathtub, and an additional bathroom.
Outside, there are Victorian stables adjoining the main building, which are currently used as two home office rooms, and there is also the clock tower atop the building.
The grounds comprise large garden areas with a lawn, a patio and views out over the countryside, as well as a garage with space for three cars.
The property is being sold by Savills for a price of £1,500,000.
The agent commented: “Brought to the market for the first time in over forty years, this former coach house to the prestigious Llwyn Ddu is particularly substantial and with plenty of amenities, including the original Victorian stables, now offices, which are ideal for home working.
“Despite its wonderful rural feel, it is within walking distance of Abergavenny.”