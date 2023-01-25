Monmouthshire is full of character and history, and its buildings reflect that.
On the market now are a variety of period properties that encapsulate the spirit of the area.
We’ve rounded up a selection of the homes where you could own a slice of local history.
Princes Street, Abergavenny - £180,000
This terraced cottage in Abergavenny was once part of one of the town’s oldest pubs and is described as an “exciting opportunity”, in need of some renovation.
Inside, the period home has character features such as sash windows, high ceilings and an open fire.
The accommodation is made up of a sitting/dining room, a fitted kitchen, a shower room and two bedrooms, one with a walk-in wardrobe.
Outdoors, there is a covered walkway leading to the property, a rear courtyard card and a wooden outbuilding.
Well Lane, Chepstow - £350,000
This “charming” property is believed to date back to the 17th century and formerly was a barn serving the old farmhouse.
The barn has been modernised throughout but retains period features such as exposed stone walls and beams.
Inside, there is an open-plan living room, kitchen and dining room, a shower room, and two bedrooms.
Outside, the property is approached via a private lane, off road parking for several vehicles, a patio area, and rear garden.
Sycamore Avenue, Abergavenny - £460,000
This accommodation, called The Portico, spans three floors in a converted former chapel.
On the ground floor, there is an entrance foyer, a study, and a utility room, while upstairs is the main open-plan living space, with a fitted kitchen.
Also on this level is access to the ground floor bedroom, and on the second floor are the two main bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms and built-in wardrobes.
The home is a short walk from the town centre and comes with allocated parking.
Pantygelli, Abergavenny - £475,000
This Grade II listed homes is described as “unique with a contemporary flair” and was originally part of a Georgian estate.
Period features of Triley Court include fireplaces, original brickwork, sash windows and reclaimed wooden floors.
The home comprises an entrance hall, a snug/television room with a log-burning stove and a slate hearth, an open plan kitchen, dining room and family room with a bespoke island unit, a pantry, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside are the communal grounds, which span 8.6 acres and include picnic areas and stables, as well as a private garden with a patio and fruit trees, with access to Sugar Loaf Mountain.
Grosmont, Abergavenny - £500,000
This village house dating back to the 1700s is Grade II listed and over the years has been a village shop, a milliners, a tearoom and potentially a forge/bakehouse.
Gentle Jane, which was renovated in the early 200s, has original features such as timber beams, oak doors and wooden panelling.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a sitting/dining room with a feature fireplace, a kitchen, a WC, a study and three bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms.
The private, south facing, courtyard garden is accessed from the rear hall of the property and looks out over the countryside, with a storage shed and a gate opening into the neighbouring church yard.