This “truly magical” home for sale was originally an historic mill and comes with its own woodland.
Ruthlin Mill, in Skenfrith, which dates back to the 1500s, comes with a working water wheel and a Swedish log cabin.
The mill has been modernised and is architecturally designed, and comes with an annexe and an assortment of outbuildings.
Inside, there are period features such as exposed beams, brick details and stone tiled floors.
On the ground floor, there is a lounge with a feature wood burner, plus a kitchen/dining room with and AGA cooker and various other appliances.
Also on this level are a pentry, a utility room, a study and a cloakroom, all accessed from the entrance hall.
Upstairs, on the first floor there are four spacious double bedrooms, two of which have en-suite shower rooms, and a family bathroom.
There is also a two-bedroom annexe with a double garage and fitted utility room under.
The former mill sits in more than 13 acres of grounds, including formal gardens, grassland, a kitchen garden and a private woodland with fishing rights.
The grounds border the River Monnow and include a working water wheel, a Swedish log cabin and a stable block, as well as a brick-built outdoor oven and a timber pergola.
The property is being sold by estate agent Savills for a price of £1,850,000.
Phil Bates of Savills Cheltenham commented: ‘Ruthlin Mill is a little kingdom. Situated in the heart of the Monmouthshire countryside, not only does it offer exceptional views, it comes with exclusive rights to the river that runs through its 11 acres of grounds.
“The house itself has been designed and built with sustainability in mind and will make for a wonderful family home.”