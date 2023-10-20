Looking for a family home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From “charming” cottages to Grade II listed apartments, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest property listings in Monmouthshire, all costing less than £170,000.
Moor Street, Chepstow - £90,000
This larger-than-average second floor apartment is described as a “great” first time buy or investment.
The accommodation comprises an open plan lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property is a short walk from the train station, and the sale includes all the furniture in the home.
Union Road West, Abergavenny - £99,000
This second floor apartment is close to Abergavenny’s town centre and sits in a Grade II listed building.
Inside, there is an entrance hallway with a storage cupboard, an open plan studio space serving as the living room, bedroom and kitchen, and a bathroom.
There are period exposed beams throughout the property, while the exterior retains its large arched entrance doors.
Hereford Road, Monmouth - £148,000
This ground floor apartment has been recently refurbished and is close to Monmouth town centre.
The property includes a lounge, a kitchen with an integrated fridge and an electric oven, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
The property is described as “very well presented” with communal grounds, off-road parking, and countryside views.
Bulwark Road, Chepstow - £155,000
This first floor flat in the Bulwark area of Chepstow is “conveniently located” and in need of some updating.
Inside, the property offers a lounge, a kitchen and dining room, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a rear garden with a storage shed, as well as ample parking.
Main Road, Clydach - £169,950
This mid-terraced cottage has views across the Clydach gorge, and is described as an “ideal” first home or holiday let.
The accommodation comprises a lounge, a sitting room, a kitchen and breakfast room, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also a cellar storage area, and the property benefits from night storage heating.