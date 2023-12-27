Thinking of starting off the year by finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum? 

There are a variety of properties for sale in Monmouthshire right now, from town centre flats to period houses. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes on the market - all costing less than £190,000. 

Brecon Road, Abergavenny - £150,000

cheapest monmouth
The flats are in a Grade II listed building. (James Dean Estate Agents)

With a choice of four apartments, these homes are on the first and second floors of a Grade II listed building, and have been recently modernised throughout. 

The apartments each comprise an entrance hall, an open-plan kitchen and living room, two bedrooms and a shower room. 

The properties are described as “ideal” as investment opportunities or as a first home, with allocated parking spots. 

Moor Street, Chepstow - £160,000

cheapest monmouth
The apartment is in the town centre. (Peter Alan)

This town centre apartment is described as “larger than average” and spans the ground and first floors of the building. 

Inside, there is a triangular reception room, a kitchen, a bathroom and three bedrooms. 

The property is “deceptively spacious” and close to local amenities, being a short walk from the train station. 

Newport Road, Caldicot - £160,000 

cheapest monmouth
The home is in need of modernisation. (MyHome)

This semi-detached house is on the main road leading into Caldicot’s town centre and is in need of modernisation. 

The accommodation comprises a large lounge and dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

The property is described as an “ideal” first-time home or investment property with off road parking. 

Gordon Place, Abergavenny - £150,000

cheapest monmouth
The house dates back to the 1800s. (MyHome)

This mid-terraced house is a stone-built home dating back to the 1890s, being a short walk from the town centre. 

Inside, there is a lounge, a second reception room, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property also has a small rear garden and an outside storage shed. 

Kymin Lea, Wyesham - £189,950 

cheapest monmouth
The property is in a cul-de-sac with countryside views. (Peter Alan)

This mid-terraced house sits in a cul-de-sac with countryside views towards the Kymin hill. 

The property is made up of an open plan kitchen, a sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom, plus an attic currently used as an office space. 

Sliding doors in the sitting room lead to the paved garden, while also outside is a parking area. 