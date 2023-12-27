Thinking of starting off the year by finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
There are a variety of properties for sale in Monmouthshire right now, from town centre flats to period houses.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes on the market - all costing less than £190,000.
Brecon Road, Abergavenny - £150,000
With a choice of four apartments, these homes are on the first and second floors of a Grade II listed building, and have been recently modernised throughout.
The apartments each comprise an entrance hall, an open-plan kitchen and living room, two bedrooms and a shower room.
The properties are described as “ideal” as investment opportunities or as a first home, with allocated parking spots.
Moor Street, Chepstow - £160,000
This town centre apartment is described as “larger than average” and spans the ground and first floors of the building.
Inside, there is a triangular reception room, a kitchen, a bathroom and three bedrooms.
The property is “deceptively spacious” and close to local amenities, being a short walk from the train station.
Newport Road, Caldicot - £160,000
This semi-detached house is on the main road leading into Caldicot’s town centre and is in need of modernisation.
The accommodation comprises a large lounge and dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property is described as an “ideal” first-time home or investment property with off road parking.
Gordon Place, Abergavenny - £150,000
This mid-terraced house is a stone-built home dating back to the 1890s, being a short walk from the town centre.
Inside, there is a lounge, a second reception room, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property also has a small rear garden and an outside storage shed.
Kymin Lea, Wyesham - £189,950
This mid-terraced house sits in a cul-de-sac with countryside views towards the Kymin hill.
The property is made up of an open plan kitchen, a sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom, plus an attic currently used as an office space.
Sliding doors in the sitting room lead to the paved garden, while also outside is a parking area.