Looking for a new home but aiming to keep costs to a minimum?
From studio flats to mountain view houses, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in and around Abergavenny - all costing £200,000 and less.
Merthyr Road - 110,000
This ground floor studio flat is described as an “ideal” investment opportunity or first step on the housing ladder.
The property comprises a “generous” living space, including a fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar and a fold-away bed, as well as a separate bathroom.
The flat has gated access, a bin store, and a small hallway which is shared with one other flat.
Rother Avenue - £159,950
This semi-detached house has views towards the Blorenge, and is in need of updating.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a dual aspect living and dining room, a fitted kitchen with a pantry cupboard, two double bedrooms and a shower room.
Outside, there is a front garden, a rear garden with patio areas, two storage sheds and a single garage.
St Michael’s Road - £179,950
This first floor maisonette sits in a small development close to Abergavenny’s town centre.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a 22-foot open-plan lounge and kitchen with an integrated fridge and oven, two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.
The maisonette also benefits from allocated off-road parking and guest parking, as well as a communal garden.
Dan Y Deri - £185,000
This mid-terrace house is to the north of the town centre in a “popular” residential area.
The house includes an entrance hall, a modern kitchen and dining room, a living room, two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.
Outside, there is a rear garden with two patio areas, a timber storage shed and a lawned front garden.
Lower Monk Street - £194,950
This terraced house is described as “ideal” for a first time buyer or for a potential investor.
Inside, there is an entrance lobby, a living room, a kitchen and dining room, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate shower.
There are also two attic rooms, which could be used as further bedrooms or office rooms.