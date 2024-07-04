Looking for a new home or to expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre apartments to spacious family homes, there is a range of properties on the market in and around Monmouthshire.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £200,000.
Crompton Court, Monmouth - £159,300
This ground floor apartment is very close to town in a location that is “second to none”.
The accommodation is made up of a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as a built-in wardrobe in the main bedroom.
The property is described as being ideal for a young family, first-time buyers, or as an investment opportunity.
Welsh Street, Chepstow - £160,000
This top floor apartment sits in a town centre building which has been “sympathetically converted”.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a sitting and dining room, a kitchen with built-in appliances, a bedroom with an en-suite shower room, and a WC.
Outside, there is a gated parking area with one allocated parking space to the rear of the property.
Howells Place, Monmouth - £165,000
This first floor apartment is in a “perfect” central location and overlooks the town centre of Monmouth.
The accommodation comprises a large lounge and dining area, a fully fitted kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
There are sash windows, and a private, sunny decking, while the property is accessed via a security gate.
Park Street, Abergavenny - £170,000
This mid-terraced home comes with a garden area to the rear containing two small storage sheds.
The property is made up of an open plan living space with a dining area and a fireplace, a kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
One of the bedrooms is currently used as a study space, and the property is for sale by secure sale online auction.
Hereford Road, Abergavenny - £172,500
This first floor apartment is “spacious and well presented”, and is within walking distance of the town centre.
The apartment comprises an open plan living room, a fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
To the rear, there is a communal garden and a drying area, as well as an allocated parking space and visitor parking.