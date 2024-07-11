An expert has revealed the five most on-trend interior design choices this summer, from farmhouse chic to sustainability.
The advice will help you to introduce this year’s top trends into your home, based on increases in online searches for keywords.
Richard Eaton, Design Director at Denby, commented: “With desti-core and tropical trends dominating the season, it seems we’re all searching for a sense of escapism in our summer décor. From the cosy allure of the Mediterranean to the vibrant hues of exotic themes, homeowners are embracing a spectrum of styles that transport them to their favourite holiday destinations.
“The timeless charm of modern farmhouse aesthetics continues to captivate interior décor fans, with its blend of rustic simplicity and contemporary elegance that can evoke the aesthetics of a quaint county cottage. Meanwhile, earthy colours have emerged as a soothing and grounding palette choice for those seeking serenity this summer.
“In 2024, interior trends have not only been about style but also about creating spaces that resonate with our values. The rise of conscious-core demonstrates a growing commitment to sustainability and ethical consumption, with eco-friendly materials and mindful choices shaping the way we design and decorate our homes.”
Desti-core
Drawing inspiration from serene holiday destinations, desti-core is one of the most stand-out trends for 2024. And it seems we’re all dreaming of a coastal summer to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life. Google searches for ‘coastal home décor‘ have increased by more than 5000 per cent in just the last month, making it a breakout trend for the season.
To get this look, choose holiday-inspired hues such as sandy neutrals and nautical blues. From light sky blues to deep navy tones, blue is set to be one of the colours of the season. In fact, many paint companies have highlighted blue as their Colour Of The Year, including Benjamin Moore’s deep Blue Nova, Sherwin-Williams’ muted Upward, and Valspar’s vibrant Renew Blue. Porcelain white is also set to be a key colour for the season (Vogue) and can be mixed and matched with a coastal colour palette, or styled on its own for refined French country style.
Fruit prints and accents will also be common in the desti-core trend offering bright, seasonal pops of colour. Transport your home to the Amalfi coast with citrus-themed décor or invite some countryside flair to your space with sweet strawberry touches. For an easier way to incorporate into your décor, choose bright colour pops with yellow or pink tableware and eye-catching table linen. Similarly, we’ll see much more seashell-themed pieces that ooze seaside chic.
It doesn’t take much to get the desti-core look in your home either. A new coastal-style vase or jug, some colourful glassware, an accent cushion, or a set of printed cloth napkins can infuse your home with a dash of summer elegance. And don’t overlook the power of scent. Summer fragrances like lemon, sandalwood, and peach can instantly transport you to your favourite holiday spot.
Tropical oasis
If you’re dreaming of travelling further afield, the tropical trend might be for you. Pinterest Predicts has listed ‘Tropic Like It’s Hot’ as one of the biggest trends of the year, and what better time to embrace it than the summer?
While desti-core focuses on calming coastal and Mediterranean style, this trend is all about bright and bold tropical vibes. Choose vibrant hues such as turquoise, canary yellow, tangerine, magenta, and fuchsia — a colour that’s received 3,200% more Google searches in the past month. Add lush leafy prints to transform your space into a relaxing cabana. Again, fruity accents will be a statement of this trend, but look for tropical prints like bananas, pineapples, guavas, and coconuts.
To get the rustic beachside look, add natural textures like rattan and seagrass in the form of decorative storage baskets and placemats. If you’re looking for new furniture, add a rattan accent chair or side table to your living area, or invest in a new rattan patio set. In fact, plenty of us are feeling the tropical furniture vibe already, with Google searches for ‘rattan sun loungers’ up 110% in the last month alone.
But the place we’re feeling the tropical vibe the most is the kitchen, as Google searches for ‘tropical kitchen’ have increased by more than 5000% in the last 30 days. You can incorporate tropical elements in your kitchen by decorating with bright and bold tableware and plenty of greenery. But if you’re looking for a more permanent change, swap your kitchen cabinets and furniture for dark wood and white options, or wrap your existing fronts.
Farmhouse chic
While the beginning of this year was dominated by Western chic, we’re opting for a more delicate, fresher alternative for the summer. And while the farmhouse trend is perpetually timeless, 2024 offers a more modern take on the look, ditching traditional white tones for warmer shades of grey, cream, and brown as well as earthy tones like green and even terracotta.
Modern farmhouse is a style that effortlessly blends the warmth and simplicity of cottage aesthetics with the clean lines of contemporary design. Incorporating wooden accents, particularly those made from reclaimed wood, can add cosy texture and rustic character to the space. Meanwhile, the addition of industrial touches such as iron light fixtures and black hardware gives the style a contemporary edge.
Gingham prints are set to be a major trend for 2024, both in fashion and interiors, and can be incorporated into your home by way of blankets, pillows, a tablecloth, and even a new sofa if you’re feeling daring — Google searches for ‘gingham sofa ’ have increased by more than 5000% in the last month.
Floral accents can help soften the overall look and give it a fresh, farmhouse feel. Consider displaying kitchenware and tableware with a botanical design, but choose light, fresh colours such as cream, grey, and pastels for a more modern aesthetic. Finally, display plants and greenery around your home as a nod to sunshine-filled country gardens.
Earthy aesthetics
If you’re looking for a more subdued summer look, why not turn to the earth? Rich and earthy colour palettes are set to be big in the upcoming season, creating cosy and serene environments that serve as the antithesis of our busy day-to-day lives.
Expect to see more yellow shades, particularly golden and mustard hues, which Dulux have listed as a key colour trend for this year. Likewise, deep, earthy greens will remain popular going into the new season. Think Graham & Brown’s Colour of the Year Viridis as well as darker shades of olive. Complementary colours such as terracotta, ochre, and rich brown tones will create a boho-luxe look. Add bright shades of cream, white, and blue for a Mediterranean desti-core aesthetic.
Conscious-core
Get ready for a sustainable summer. Conscious-core is all about making more mindful decisions when it comes to our interiors. Whether this is by recycling existing pieces, thrifting old ones, or choosing to shop with more sustainable brands, summer décor is getting an eco-friendly makeover.
Google searches for sustainable outdoor furniture, kitchens, sofas, and even paint, have all increased by over 5000 per cent in the last month alone. Choosing items that are made in Britain from sustainable materials can help lower your carbon footprint. While searching for locally and ethically made homeware, choose timeless and durable pieces that can be used for many summers and repurposed over the years. For example, jugs can be used as vases, old bowls as plant pots, and teapots as bird feeders.
Conscious-core isn’t just about practicality either. Embrace biophilic design by transforming your home into a sanctuary of greenery, with natural light and organic textures. This can create a peaceful environment perfect for unwinding in on warm summer days, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living for a seasonal al fresco feel.