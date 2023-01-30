With the cost of living rising, you may be looking to find a new home that you can rent for less.
While most of the cheapest homes available have only a single bedroom, there are still properties on the market that are suitable for a family.
We’ve rounded up the least expensive family homes to buy in and around Abergavenny, all costing less than £1,000 per month.
Limetree Court - £575 pcm
This upper floor flat is within walking distance of Abergavenny town centre, and has “lovely views”.
Inside, there is an entrance porch, an open plan kitchen and lounge, a bathroom and two bedrooms.
Features of the property include a fireplace and a Juliette balcony in the open plan living area.
Mount Street - £750 pcm
This house, described by the agents as “charming”, has recently been updated by the landlords.
The accommodation is made up of a kitchen and diner, a lounge, two double bedrooms, a shower room and cellar storage.
The house, which is half a mile from the town centre, also has a gated front yard and looks out towards the Blorenge mountain.
The Newlands - £850 pcm
This semi-detached house has been recently decorated and sits in the village of Mardy.
Inside, there is an entrance lobby, a living and dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property also comes with a garden, as well as a garage and parking space.
Llanfoist - £895 pcm
This modern semi-detached house was built by Barratt Homes and sits in a popular residential area.
The property comprises a hall, a living room with French doors, a dining room and kitchen, a principal bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a second double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is an enclosed rear garden and a parking area.
Llanover - £900 pcm
This Arts & Crafts style cottage features stone and slate hung elevations and is on the fringe of Llanover Garden Village.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a sitting room with a stone fireplace, a living and dining room, a kitchen, a WC, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside there is a large garden with lawns and mature trees, as well as a parking/turning area.