With the cost of living rising, you may be looking to find a new home that you can rent for less.

While most of the cheapest homes available have only a single bedroom, there are still properties on the market that are suitable for a family.

We’ve rounded up the least expensive family homes to buy in and around Abergavenny, all costing less than £1,000 per month.

Limetree Court - £575 pcm

The property is close to the town centre. (Foy Williams )

This upper floor flat is within walking distance of Abergavenny town centre, and has “lovely views”.

Inside, there is an entrance porch, an open plan kitchen and lounge, a bathroom and two bedrooms.

Features of the property include a fireplace and a Juliette balcony in the open plan living area.

Mount Street - £750 pcm

The property has recently been updated by the landlords. (James Dean Abergavenny )

This house, described by the agents as “charming”, has recently been updated by the landlords.

The accommodation is made up of a kitchen and diner, a lounge, two double bedrooms, a shower room and cellar storage.

The house, which is half a mile from the town centre, also has a gated front yard and looks out towards the Blorenge mountain.

The Newlands - £850 pcm

The house has been recently decorated. (James Dean Abergavenny )

This semi-detached house has been recently decorated and sits in the village of Mardy.

Inside, there is an entrance lobby, a living and dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property also comes with a garden, as well as a garage and parking space.

Llanfoist - £895 pcm

The house is close to the Abergavenny Bridge on the River Usk. (Parrys, Abergavenny )

This modern semi-detached house was built by Barratt Homes and sits in a popular residential area.

The property comprises a hall, a living room with French doors, a dining room and kitchen, a principal bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a second double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is an enclosed rear garden and a parking area.

Llanover - £900 pcm

The house is less than a 15 minute drive from the centre of Abergavenny. (Parrys, Abergavenny )

This Arts & Crafts style cottage features stone and slate hung elevations and is on the fringe of Llanover Garden Village.

Inside, there is an entrance hall, a sitting room with a stone fireplace, a living and dining room, a kitchen, a WC, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside there is a large garden with lawns and mature trees, as well as a parking/turning area.