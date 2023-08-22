This former village shop was once used as a film set - and now it could be your home.
Gentle Jane, in Grosmont, is a Grade II listed village house which dates back to the mid 1700s.
The property has had many roles in the community over the years, being thought to have started off as the village forge and bakehouse, and in more recent times being a shop, a milliner, a tearoom and a B&B.
In 2004, the house was featured as a film set for ‘The Baker’, starring Damian Lewis and featuring Michael Gambon.
There are original character features throughout the property, including wooden panelling and original timber beams.
On the ground floor is a large sitting and dining room, which includes a feature fireplace with a wood-burning stove, as well as large windows overlooking the village.
From here, an archway leads to an inner hallway and a kitchen to the rear which was installed as a professional kitchen.
At the far end of the kitchen is a curved wall, which is believed to have been part of the original forge/bakehouse, and stairs down to a cellar and walk-in pantry.
Upstairs, there is a study and three ‘unique’ bedrooms, all three of which have en-suite shower rooms, one with a cast iron fireplace.
Stepping outside, there is a private south-facing courtyard garden with views of the open countryside, and a storage shed.
The property is being sold by Fine & Country for a price of £475,000.
Katie Garn of Fine & Country commented: “[This is] a unique three bedroom Grade II listed village house in a sought after village.
“Formerly a village shop, milliners and tea room / B&B, the property is steeped in history and original features.”