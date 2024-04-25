Be considerate – often you may be in a situation that for you is following a bad experience, a disagreement etc. or you may feel just a little under par as your day hasn’t started well, it is at these times we need to consider how we are coming across to others. We can indeed be less tolerable of others, be snappier, or just expose our mood to the world however remember it is not the other persons fault that you got of bed the wrong side as they say, so consideration of not placing your mood onto others is certainly a way of ensuring that their day isn’t ruined by yours.