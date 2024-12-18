Zero Alcohol drinks, these are great for those who either don’t want to drink or indeed can’t because of meds etc. I have tried a few and I have to say some are better than others, but I guess like alcoholic drinks you have to taste a few to see what suits your pallet. There is such a choice across all types including beer, spirits and wine, my only gripe is, come on public houses and restaurants start stocking them to help those drivers feel like they are having a tipple too.