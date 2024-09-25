Sue’s teachings have helped me so much over the years, here are some of them; practice gratitude daily, being grateful for what we have is one sure way of bringing in more to be grateful for. Accept personal responsibility for what you choose to feel or think as it is down to you to choose the direction of your life. Visualisation is a powerful tool, use it wisely and it will serve you well. Your inner world reflects your outer world and finally (although there are many more in Sue’s now three books), remember that we can choose to think positively or negatively about something, how we think, feel and act depending on which we thought we choose can often determine the outcome.