Last week I welcomed to Wales my good friend Sue Stone. Many years ago, I read Sue’s book, Love Life, Live Life and attributed it to helping me to turn my life around when burnout was at its peak. Recently I had met many people who had told me that they were feeling a bit wobbly, that their energy was low and positivity escaped them so I thought what better way to lift spirits than to invite Sue, who has the title of being one of the happiest and most people in the UK to Wales.
The evening started with myself sharing my own story to share hope that however dark things seem there is always light and over time the light can indeed extinguish the dark. It is hard when things are tough to thing that time will indeed heal but from Sue and others, I have learnt that it is at these times we need to train our thoughts to be positive, we must know that we are indeed a product of our thoughts.
Sue’s teachings have helped me so much over the years, here are some of them; practice gratitude daily, being grateful for what we have is one sure way of bringing in more to be grateful for. Accept personal responsibility for what you choose to feel or think as it is down to you to choose the direction of your life. Visualisation is a powerful tool, use it wisely and it will serve you well. Your inner world reflects your outer world and finally (although there are many more in Sue’s now three books), remember that we can choose to think positively or negatively about something, how we think, feel and act depending on which we thought we choose can often determine the outcome.
I find that even now after all these years should my thoughts ever stray picking up Sue’s books or indeed any self-help positive book or indeed now tuning into an uplifting video can change the state of play and bring back positive action to change those thoughts.
Next weekend I am going along to another event that is sure to act as a reminder that the way to conquer those approaching dark days of winter to set a recharge on our thoughts. I am going along with a friend to Northampton to a Recharge Day run by a gentleman I met many years ago, Richard Wilkins. The day is very much based around what he calls the script (or as Sue refers to them as limiting beliefs), it focusses on not allowing thoughts from our past cloud our future as well as demonstrating that other’s thoughts about who we are, what we do or what indeed we are capable of cloud our own.
How often has someone told you that you can’t do something that up until telling them you have totally believed you are able to? Has their negativity put you off even trying? Have you sometimes thought I am not going to try to do ‘x’ as I failed last time? Both can lead you to giving up before even trying.
So, going forward if you are on a wobble change your thought patterns as I believe it will very likely help you change the situation you find yourself in.