In my years working in the mental health arena, I have discovered more and more how conversations really matter and how by holding them we can really reach out to those in need. Last week I read a social media post from a friend who had been out for a walk with his dog; As they walked along he came across a gentleman sat on a bench, his lovely dog must have sensed this person was in need as he immediately approached him, popped his front paws on his lap and looked at him intently. My friend decided to follow his pet’s lead and sit down next to the gentleman, as they started the conversation it came to light that this stranger really needed a listening ear. As he opened up about some issues in his life, it turned out that just by chatting and listening my friend was able to offer space for him to feel a lot better than he did at the first moment of encounter.