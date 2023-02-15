THIS was my first pantomime in several years, but the magic has not faded. The plot is traditional, the characters familiar and (mostly) endearing, and the song and dance are up to consistently high standards, while the back room team have been working hard on the costumes and scenery.
I love the way the junior dance team are foot perfect, frowning in concentration until someone slips and suddenly they all relax into smiles. Meanwhile the senior dancers jiggle away at the back, just a fraction out of time but showing all their teeth and gums. Many of the songs are sing-along, but performed so well on stage that they are better off without ‘assistance’ from us.
The narrative is led by Choy, who is jolly, articulate and word perfect, an excellent example for the crew, who keep up so well it seems only the Genie of the Lamp is ad-libbing.
Oh, boy! is he ad-libbing? You need lots of personality and stage presence to get away with it, but – excuse the word play – he is a Genie-us. The Saturday Matinee is not easy to manage – so many children, so many sweet wrappers, but this Genie demands, and gets, their full attention. Parents and grandparents can leave childminding safely in his oversized hands for an hour or two.
Meanwhile, wicked ‘Uncle’ Abanazar is staggering across the stage like someone who needs a Genie to fix the health service for him. Still we all boo him. The plot gets perilous, though – has Aladdin overreached his ability to juggle the forces at play? Will Widow Twankey ever take control of anything? And is the cantankerous customer Mrs Woo a goodie or a baddie? The tension builds.
Suddenly that other Genie, the one that sticks to the script, comes to the rescue, the lamp is retrieved, untold fortunes await the happy couple, Aladdin and Princess Lotus (sorry, no time to explain the plot now!).
The big finale comes as A & PL marry in splendid style, we all applaud, the curtains close, the lights go on and the adults in the audience survey the mounds of sweet wrappers, spilt drinks and odd shoes scattered across the auditorium. A full house, and a happy one…