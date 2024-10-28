Being able to pay for goods and services with the use of a card or smartphone is something that many of us take for granted.
At the same time, an increasing number of businesses are becoming cash only, for a variety of reasons, including a lack of local banking services to deposit and withdraw money.
However, the problem is that there is a very real risks that members of society are very much at risk of being shut out and isolated from paying for things.
Many people with learning difficulties do not have access to online banking and rely heavily on cash.
When we were taking evidence in petitions committee on the subject, we heard some incredibly sad stories of people feeling left isolated after being told they could not purchase a range of products ranging from a simple cup of coffee to a rugby shirt.
One young man with learning difficulties because so distressed when he was told he was unable to purchase a magazine that the police had to be called.
However, it is not just those with learning difficulties that struggle to pay for goods and services.
Older members of society can also struggle to have access to online banking and feel much more comfortable paying with cash.
The use of cash only has widely been used as effective financial advice for those on a tight budget as it is incredibly easy to lose a sense of the value of money when it comes to simply using a card.
This is especially true for those in society who really are living paycheck to paycheck making sure that every penny counts.
There is clearly a lot of work that needs to be done to ensure that these members of society are not left behind.
The Welsh Government must work with businesses and banks to ensure that more is done to accommodate those who want to work with cash and that there is more awareness of those who rely heavily on cash to ensure that no one is barred from buying goods and services.