I want to begin by wishing everyone a Happy New Year.
I hope that you have all enjoyed the festive period and are refreshed and ready for 2024 which is set to be an eventful one with over 40 elections being held worldwide, the Olympic Games and the Euros to name just a few major events this year.
This year is set to be an eventful year in Welsh Politics with the appointment of a New First Minister in the next few months.
While I disagreed with the outgoing First Minister on many issues, I hold him in high regard and have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of integrity and has been a passionate advocate and public servant for Wales.
I certainly hope the two Labour Minsters currently running against each other are up to the task of reversing the current trend that Wales is going through especially with the record long waiting times that our NHS is facing.
Whoever wins the leadership bid to be the next First Minister must put the priorities of the people of Wales first, not look to impose economically damaging policies on the people of Wales such as the default 20mph speed limit.
I appreciate the fact that this has policy has already been implemented but I seriously hope that the next First Minister will listen to the people of Wales and reverse this costly policy.
When it comes to tackling our record long NHS times, the next First Minister certainly has his work cut out for him, especially considering the fact that Labour’s current policies simply are not working.
While the Welsh Government’s recent budget did allocate more funding for the NHS, this does not come anywhere close to the amount required to reverse years of mismanagement.
The Welsh Government receives £1.20 for every £1 spent on health and education in England yet only £1.05 is being spent on those services here in Wales.
It is for the next First Minister to reverse this trend and use the full force of the Welsh Budget to support our Welsh Health Service.
Next week, the Welsh Government will formally be putting forward its budget to the Senedd, and rest assured, I and my Welsh Conservative colleagues will thoroughly scrutinise ministers.
No matter what this year brings, I will continue to hold the Welsh Government to account when it comes to decision making and policy implementation, ensuring that the voice of the people of Monmouth is heard in the Senedd.