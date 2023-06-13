Currently, there is a Senedd petition underway on the matter, with over 4,500 signatures, calling for a review of additional learning needs in schools and a substantial increase in support for the children struggling with such needs. The petition states that these children need to be “taught regulation techniques from early years, creating happier, less disruptive classrooms & providing a tool box to take through life”. It further elaborates that “long term, decreasing mental health issues, drug and alcohol abuse and lowering crime rates”.