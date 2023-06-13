THIS week I will be speaking in a debate held by the Welsh Conservatives on the need for Additional Learning Needs (ALN) reforms in the wake of a reduction of support services.
Research from NAHT Cymru has suggested that 94% of school leaders in Wales believe the funding they are in receipt of is insufficient for the requirements of the ALN legislation.
It is incredibly concerning that, despite the fact that approximately one in five learners in Wales have ALN, Wales has seen a drastic reduction in ALN support including the reduction of staff and investment into schools, delays to repairs or refurbishment and the reduction in maintenance budgets.
Unfortunately, behind these statistics are the very real stories of people who have been let down by the lack of support. I have heard from constituents outlining the need for additional support, especially surrounding those with Down’s syndrome on their progression through education.
One constituent highlighted the lack of specialised residential support available to students with Down’s syndrome who are looking to leave home and live with their friends. This lack of support severely limits options for students looking to access the same opportunities that many of us take for granted.
Currently, there is a Senedd petition underway on the matter, with over 4,500 signatures, calling for a review of additional learning needs in schools and a substantial increase in support for the children struggling with such needs. The petition states that these children need to be “taught regulation techniques from early years, creating happier, less disruptive classrooms & providing a tool box to take through life”. It further elaborates that “long term, decreasing mental health issues, drug and alcohol abuse and lowering crime rates”.
In light of this, the Welsh Conservatives are calling on the Labour Government to undertake an urgent review of the implementation of ALN reforms, take urgent action to identify and provide access to support for children with ALN and to provide additional financial support directly to Welsh schools to ensure that learns with ALN can access the support they need.