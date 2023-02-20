Hundreds of new houses are planned for Abergavenny, nearly 1,000 in Caldicot and another 145 in Chepstow. Given the growing population levels, there is clearly a need to build more homes. However, there is something missing from the council’s strategy - a plan for how people will travel to and from work once those homes are built. The Welsh Labour Government, which sets housing targets, has also blocked the construction of any new roads.