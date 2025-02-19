This really helps to prevent a young dog developing habits such as repeatedly bringing the toy or the ball to you when you are trying to watch a programme on TV!Make sure you set out time in your dog’s daily routine as they mature to get adequate sleep time and if you have an older dog, remember that they will want to sleep more now. Something to consider is what your dog sleeps on and to give them a choice of beds. Some dogs like to curl up in a ball, some like to lie out flat, some like to make a nest. All dogs are different and its good to get to know what your dog feels comfortable on. Some older dogs like more support for those arthritic joints and may like a slightly raised bed off the floor. Memory foam mattresses are great for older dogs too.