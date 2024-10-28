In just over a week, it will be fireworks night, although these days, fireworks seem to start earlier and carry on later than November 5. It’s a time of year that many owners dread as the loud bangs, squeals and whizzes scare their dogs. Its not much fun and I know many of my customers wish that laws could be changed so that displays could be confined purely to organised displays and personal setting off of fireworks would be banned. I have to agree with this, seeing the effect that random setting off of fireworks can have on animals. It’s not just dogs that get affected, any animal whether a pet or a wild animal can be frightened and scared. If your dog is not bothered by fireworks, be thankful as having a dog that suffers through the firework season is upsetting for owners
Preparation is always key and if you have a dog that is already really worried about fireworks, you can obtain medication from your vets to help them through this difficult time. Chat through options with your vet as there are calming pheromones and medications that can be given in the run up to firework season as well as options for nutraceuticals or even prescription gel, short term meds and longer-term options.
1/ Prepare a safe area that your dog can go to when he needs to hide and feel safe. This can be a crate or den like area covered with a blanket (blankets are good as they help to muffle the noise of the bangs). One of my customers has a dog that will take himself off and put himself under the owner’s bed. So, with that being the dog’s safe space, the owners make sure the curtains are drawn, will have some music playing, (classical is good) and will have a plug in adaptil pheromone to help calm their dog. Make sure you have plenty of water available for your dog during this time as the increased stress will make them want to drink more. Dens are good and the comfier and more soundproofed they can be the better. Once a dog is settled, let them be and don’t disturb them.
2/ It is ok to reassure your dog if they are worried and give them emotional support in a calm manner. If they choose to sit or lie by you for reassurance, this is fine, stroke them and speak gently. The key thing to remember is that you need to stay calm, keep it as relaxed as possible, so you are not showing anxiety. Think about a small child looking for reassurance from a parent. They need their parent to be calm and reassuring without panicking-it is the same for your dog.
3/ Prepare your dog’s day so that they go out early for walks and that their early evening walk is on lead before dark, so they are in before the fireworks start.
4/ Make sure your dog is microchipped with up-to-date details of address and contact number as if you do happen to be out and your dog is off lead and spooked by a firework, they might panic and run off. If they did run off, finding the owner will be an easier job. Also make sure your garden is secure so that if they get spooked by a noise, they can’t escape.
5/ Blocking access to seeing fireworks with curtains being drawn or blacked out and music playing is a good way of helping your dog too. I like playing classic FM rather than general mainstream music as there has been research that suggests that classic music has a calming and relaxing effect on dogs.
6/Never leave your dog alone. Keep toys, treats, chews, filled kongs around and keep your usual routine and never punish your pet for being scared.
Aside from the firework season (9 months before) you can start to work on a desensitization programme with your dog to gently get them used to firework noises and sounds. This can be done with CD’s, or firework noise on apps on your phone. I would always recommend that you work with a Professional trainer or Behaviourist to plan the desensitization carefully, with an individual protocol for your dog.
There is a useful PDF download that has been compiled by the PDSA on more tips and help around firework season which can be found at pdsa-fireworks-guide-2021.pdf